THE SUSPENSION OF trade between European countries and Israel cannot happen unless conclusive and unanimous changes are made to EU foreign policy.

On Monday, it was announced that a review had found that Israel breached human rights obligations included in its trade deal with the EU with its actions in Gaza and the West Bank in Palestine.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels yesterday, Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath said that the commission cannot take stronger action unless leaders at the European Council reach a consensus, which he said is not possible in the current climate.

Pressure has been mounting on European leaders to take more action against Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed almost 56,000 people – mostly civilians – since October 2023, and the European Commission has been accused of inaction.

A third of Israel’s imports come from the EU, valued at over €23bn annually, while Europe imports less than 1% of its goods from Israel.

Suspending trade ties would require a unanimous decision, which is likely impossible as countries like Austria, Germany and Hungary, that tend to more supportive of Israel’s government.

McGrath, referencing the council of leaders’ role in setting the EU’s foreign policy agenda, said: “Ultimately, any proposal by the commission is subject to agreement from the European Council.

“At this point in time, based on discussions of the public positions of the member states, consensus is not there in relation to action being taken, arising from the provisions of the [trade deal].”

Pressure has been mounting on the EU to take action on Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed over 56,000 civilians and led to a complete siege on the region for more than two months, and has been slammed for months over its perceived inaction.

Foreign ministers on Monday were criticised when they could not reach a consensus over the trade review. McGrath said the commission cannot change EU foreign policy unless given directions for government leaders and ministers from member states.

“Article 24 of the Treaty of Europe is quite clear, the primary actor in relation to foreign policy is the European Council, and it acts on the basis of unanimity,” he said. “It isn’t open for the European Commission to set any new position on Israel and Gaza.”

Trade with Israel will reappear on the European agenda at the next leaders’ summit in Brussels in July. In the meantime, the EU has stated to engage with Israel’s government to outline the review’s findings.

Foreign affairs minister Simon Harris welcomed the review’s findings, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin called for concrete action to be taken following its publication.

Ireland was among ten member states who requested that a review take place in the context of the EU’s compliance with the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice.

The non-binding advisory opinion found that “Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and needs to be brought to an end as rapidly as possible”.