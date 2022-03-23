#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 23 March 2022
Advertisement

Criminal investigation launched after swim coach suspended from Dublin pool

Gardaí have started a criminal probe following a report from Swim Ireland.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 2:11 PM
6 minutes ago 1,402 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5718872
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SWIM IRELAND SAYS it is cooperating with Gardaí after a coach was suspended from a Dublin pool.

The governing body for swimming in Ireland said a matter was raised with its National Children’s Officer, who, in line with procedures, contacted the statutory authorities straight away.

“The matter is now being investigated by the Gardaí, and the coach has been suspended. All relevant protocols are active, and our priority now is to offer appropriate support and to cooperate with the Garda investigation,” Swim Ireland said in a statement.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said it started a criminal investigation following a report from Swim Ireland in February.

The police force said it has no further comment to make at this time.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie