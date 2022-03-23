Criminal investigation launched after swim coach suspended from Dublin pool

SWIM IRELAND SAYS it is cooperating with Gardaí after a coach was suspended from a Dublin pool.

The governing body for swimming in Ireland said a matter was raised with its National Children’s Officer, who, in line with procedures, contacted the statutory authorities straight away.

“The matter is now being investigated by the Gardaí, and the coach has been suspended. All relevant protocols are active, and our priority now is to offer appropriate support and to cooperate with the Garda investigation,” Swim Ireland said in a statement.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said it started a criminal investigation following a report from Swim Ireland in February.

The police force said it has no further comment to make at this time.

