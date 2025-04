SWITZERLAND’S YOUTH FENCING team has apologised after they received backlash nationally and internationally for refusing the face the Israeli flag after Israel’s team won the European championships in Estonia.

Switzerland’s team, who came second in the under-23′s championship, did not join Israel nor Italy, the team that came in third, in turning to face the Israeli flag during the playing of the winner’s national anthem.

Today, the four teammates - Ian Hauri, Theo Brochard, Jonathan Fuhrimann, and Sven Vineis – issued a joint apology on the Swiss fencing Instagram account.

“We would now like to clarify our approach and express our regrets,” the message, which bore the four men’s signatures, said. They stressed that their action did not reflect “any contempt for Israel”.

They said they simply wanted to express their “discomfort and empathy with the current context of great human suffering affecting all parties in this conflict”, not explicitly naming the war raging within Gaza.

“This was not a political statement and did not reflect any rejection of Israel,” the message said, adding that the four teammates had shook hands with and congratulated the winning team before and after their appearance on the podium.

“We sincerely apologise to anyone who felt hurt, in particular our opponents from the Israeli team and the Israeli Fencing Federation,” they said. The message concluded that they “are learning” from the situation.

Their apology came after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed outrage about the incident on X. Saar had posted an image of the Swiss team members facing away from the two other teams on the medals podium.

“Shame on the Swiss team for their disrespectful behaviour,” he wrote Saturday evening, adding: “You don’t know how to lose and behaved in a manner which is an embarrassment to you and the country you’re supposed to represent.”

It remains unclear what consequences the Swiss team might face.

The European federation has reportedly issued them a warning, and the Swiss Fencing Association said Sunday it was still evaluating whether measures should be taken.

Includes reporting by AFP