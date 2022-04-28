#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 28 April 2022
Leo Varadkar says allegations over GP contract leak were 'false' and 'politically motivated'

“I did not commit any crime, I did not do anything corrupt,” the Tánaiste told reporters in California.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 8:02 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that allegations made against him with regards to the leaking of a GP contract were “false” and “politically motivated”. 

It was revealed at the weekend that a file regarding the leaking of a GP contract by Varadkar had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will make a decision whether or not to proceed with a charge.

In November 2020, the Tánaiste survived a confidence motion in the Dáil over the matter but the lack of a conclusion to the investigation has meant it has remained a political issue. 

The matter was upgraded to a criminal investigation in March 2021.

It followed the revelation that Varadkar had sent a copy of an agreement between the government and the IMO to a rival GP group, the NAGP. 

He had sent the contract to GP Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the NAGP who he described as a friend but “not a close friend”

“I am very pleased that the Garda investigation is now over,” Varadkar told reporters yesterday during a trip to California to promote trade with Ireland.

“It was a very long and thorough one and at the end of it, there was no recommendation that there should be any charges.

“The matter is now with the DPP and we await a decision.

The allegations made against me were false, they were politically motivated.
I did not commit any crime, I did not do anything corrupt, in fact I did not do anything self-interested and when this is over I think that will be clear to any reasonable person.

With reporting from Eoghan Dalton.

