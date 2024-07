TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN will meet with new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn later today at Hillsborough Castle.

Benn was Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary and retained this position following Labour’s landslide election last week.

While they have previously met, this will be their first official meeting since Benn became Northern Ireland Secretary.

The meeting comes as officials in both London and Dublin express a need to “reset” relations.

Among the key issues to be discussed will be the UK’s controversial Legacy Act, which offers a limited form of immunity for perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

Benn previously said a Labour government would restore legacy inquests and the ability for Troubles victims to bring civil cases.

He added that a Labour Government would remove a controversial part of the Act designed to provide conditional immunity for some Troubles offences.

The Irish Government launched an interstate legal case against the UK, claiming that the Legacy Act breaches the European Convention on Human Rights. That case is still to be heard.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Taoiseach Simon Harris was asked if the government would drop its case against the UK and replied that “we need to take this on a step-by-step basis”.

“I welcome the commitment that the British government has now given in relation to legacy, and let’s see where that brings us in the time ahead,” said Harris.

Funding for Casement Park, earmarked to host Euro 2028 games, will also be on the meeting agenda.

Benn last week pledged that Casement Park will be rebuilt “one way or another” but added that it was uncertain if the stadium would be completed in time for Euro 2028.

He also remarked that Casement Park was “probably the most urgent issue” on his desk.