Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 16 August, 2020
Taoiseach expresses 'deep concerns' about significant rise in Covid-19 cases yesterday

His comments come after Ireland recorded 200 new cases on Saturday.

By Press Association Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 4:55 PM
19 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5177195
An Taoiseach Micheal Martin (file photo)
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
An Taoiseach Micheal Martin (file photo)
An Taoiseach Micheal Martin (file photo)
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has expressed “deep concern” at an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

His comments come after Ireland recorded 200 new cases on Saturday – the highest daily rise since the start of May.

Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader minister Eamon Ryan, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn met this morning to discuss the situation.

“Yesterday’s Covid-19 numbers were deeply concerning and this morning I discussed the evolving situation with the Tanaiste, Green Party Leader, Health Minister and acting CMO,” Martin tweeted.

He said the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“It’s essential that we adhere to the public health guidance and maintain social distancing to suppress this virus #HoldFirm,” he added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland since the outbreak began now stands at 27,191.

There were no further deaths reported on Saturday, with Ireland’s toll remaining at 1,774.

Of the new cases reported, 68% are people below the age of 45.

Sixty-eight of the cases are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 25 cases have been identified as having been contracted through community transmission.

Kildare, which is one of three counties currently subjected to localised lockdowns, saw the highest number of new infections at 81. Dublin had 56.

After Sunday’s meeting, a Government spokesman said: “The Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Green Party leader, Health Minister and acting CMO met this morning to discuss the evolving Covid-19 situation and to examine the recent spike in cases.

“They expressed deep concern at yesterday’s figures. There will be a further analysis of the situation ahead of the Cabinet Committee on Covid, which will meet again on Tuesday.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

