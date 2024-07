TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said he takes “gender equality extremely seriously” and that Ireland isn’t being “disrespectful” in only nominating Michael McGrath as European Commissioner.

Ursula von der Leyen, who was yesterday re-elected to another five-year term as European Commission president, had asked all EU countries to nominate a man and a woman as their candidate for European Commissioner.

However, Ireland is only going to nominate one person, former Finance Minister and Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath.

Commissioners are regarded as the highest-ranking diplomats in the EU and are the people who are put in charge of drafting and amending various types of new European policy.

For Ireland, upon the formation of the current government, it was decided that Fianna Fáil would appoint the next EU Commissioner to replace Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness.

Speaking to reporters today from the MacGill Summer School in Co Donegal, Harris described Michael McGrath as an “exceptionally talented politician”.

He added that a Government “doesn’t lightly send their finance minister to Brussels, but we did that because we believe it’s important we send people of seniority, with real experience and substance”.

“I know Ursula von der Leyen will want to assemble the best team possible using all of the talent,” said Harris.

“For me as Taoiseach, it is my absolute determination to work closely with the European Commission and to put forward the case with others that Michael McGrath is a politician of real substance who can make a real impact in the European Commission.”

Harris added: “In terms of gender equality, I take that extremely seriously as well.”

He remarked that there have been occasions where Ireland has nominated two people for the role, but added that there have also been occasions where only a female was nominated for the role.

“On this occasion, we are just sending the name of Michael McGrath,” said Harris.

“That’s not to be in any way disrespectful to the view of the President von der Leyen – it’s for two reasons.

“One, the treaties do allow member states to decide their Commissioner,” said Harris.

“Secondly, we’ve just asked our finance minister to not be the finance minister, he has stepped down from cabinet and he’s now preparing very intensively – it’s important to provide him with that certainty.”