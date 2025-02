THE TAOISEACH AND Tánaiste will travel to Germany today to attend the Munich Security Council where Ukraine will be at the centre of the discussion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wants to agree a position with the US to “stop Putin” before holding talks with Russia.

US President Donald Trump held a long phone call on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said the sides had agreed to begin negotiations on Ukraine immediately.

Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian officials are undertaking a series of meetings this week with Trump allies in Kyiv and Brussels and at the Munich Security Conference.

Zelensky will meet US Vice President JD Vance at the conference today.

The Munich Security Conference, which is seen as the world’s leading forum for debating international security policy, takes place a day after an asylum seeker was arrested after a suspected car ramming attack injured at least 28 people in the city.

During the conference, Micheál Martin and Simon Harris will meet a broad range of partners from across Europe, the Middle East and North America to discuss key foreign policy issues.

On Saturday, the Taoiseach will participate in an event hosted by President Zelenskyy on global food security.

Ukraine

Speaking ahead of his attendance at the conference, the Taoiseach said at a time of heightened tension globally, his attendance at today’s conference provides an important opportunity to discuss shared challenges.

“Ireland is, and will remain militarily neutral, and that is well understood and respected. But this does not remove us from the discussion on how we meet the security risks faced by us all and how we keep ourselves safe, especially from new cyber and hybrid threats,” he said.

Martin said he would reiterate Ireland’s long-standing support for a robust rules-based international order, strong multinational institutions and our unambiguous commitment to international law and fundamental human rights.

“I will also be engaging with other leaders to discuss the most pressing challenges to global security, not least Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East,” said the Taoiseach.

“It is more important than ever to stress our steadfast support for Ukraine and our strong commitment to helping them achieve a just and sustainable peace based on the principles of the UN Charter. The terms and conditions for any peace agreement must be in line with these principles. There can be no agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the event today, Harris said the changing global and European security context will be top of the agenda at the conference.

He too said Ireland will use the conference to show Ireland’s continuing solidarity and support for Ukraine, stating: “We remain committed to working to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

“It will be important to ensure that Ukraine determines the terms, conditions and timelines for any peace agreement.”

He said that Ireland’s commitment to a values-based foreign policy and to a policy of military neutrality “does not insulate us from the impacts of a rapidly changing and volatile international security environment”.

The Tánaiste raised a similar point in a speech he gave at Dublin Castle yesterday, whereby he stated that Ireland recognises the “very real sense of threat felt by many of our fellow Member States”.

In his speech yesterday, Harris said:

“We need to be clear that a bad deal for Ukraine is a bad deal for all of us.”

The conference in Munich comes at a pivotal moment of change with the new US administration and German parliamentary election taking place shortly.

Gaza

There will also be an opportunity for key power-brokers to discuss the situation in Gaza.

On the situation in Gaza, the Taoiseach said there is a need for partners to work together to ensure the continued implementation of the hostage release and ceasefire deal, along with unhindered humanitarian assistance.

“I will also discuss with partners the prospects for a lasting peace settlement, based on a two-state solution,” said Martin.

The Tánaiste said he will be having exchanges with Arab, European and transatlantic partners on the situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East.

“At a critical moment for the ceasefire and hostage release deal, we need to see further release of hostages, the continuation of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza and a clear framework for the return of those displaced. We must also maintain space for a political solution. The only just and sustainable peaceful solution, for both Palestinians and Israelis, is a two-state solution,” he said.