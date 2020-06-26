This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 26 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who threw boy off Tate Modern balcony 'may never be released', judge says during sentencing

The judge said Jonty Bravery’s autism spectrum disorder did not explain the attack.

By Press Association Friday 26 Jun 2020, 12:36 PM
35 minutes ago 4,407 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5133890
A police photo of Jonty Bravery.
Image: PA Images
A police photo of Jonty Bravery.
A police photo of Jonty Bravery.
Image: PA Images

A MENTALLY ILL and violent teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern viewing gantry when he was allowed out unsupervised has been told he “may never be released” after being jailed for at least 15 years for attempted murder.

Jonty Bravery, now 18, was said to have had “a big smile on his face” when he was challenged by horrified onlookers – including the victim’s distraught and disbelieving parents – moments after hurling the young tourist over railings.

The victim survived 30m fall, but suffered life-changing injuries – including a bleed on the brain and multiple broken bones – and remains in a wheelchair. He will require round-the-clock care support until at least 2022.

Sentencing Bravery, of Ealing in west London, Old Bailey judge Mrs Justice McGowan said: “The fear he (the victim) must have experienced and the horror his parents felt are beyond imagination.

“You had intended to kill someone that day – you almost killed that six-year-old boy.”

She said Bravery’s autism spectrum disorder (ASD) did not explain the attack, and acknowledged expert evidence he presents “a grave and immediate risk to the public”.

The judge added: “You will spend the greater part – if not all – of your life detained … you may never be released.”

Well-built Bravery, who was wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts, sat impassively with his legs crossed and occasionally placed his hands behind his head as he watched the 20-minute hearing via videolink from Broadmoor Hospital.

The court heard Bravery had been in supported accommodation under the care of Hammersmith and Fulham Social Services, with one-to-one supervision, and had a history of lashing out at staff.

Despite this, he was allowed to leave home, unsupervised, for up to four hours at a time.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said there was evidence Bravery had long harboured his intent to seriously hurt or kill someone, with the teenager’s admissions apparently caught on a “shocking, prophetic” secret recording made by carers. The alarm was not raised with Bravery’s parents.

Tate Modern

It was on Sunday 4 August 4 2019 that Bravery – who has a mental disorder – left his accommodation and travelled to the Tate Modern in central London, spending at least 15 minutes stalking potential victims before “scooping” a six-year-old boy up and over the railings as the youngster skipped slightly ahead of his family.

CCTV footage not shown in court captured the incident, then showed Bravery backing away from the railings.

The prosecutor said: “He can be seen to be smiling, with his arms raised. At one point, he appears to shrug and laugh.”

Ms Heer told the court Bravery then told the boy’s father: “Yes I am mad.”

He was also heard to say, with a shrug: “It’s not my fault, it’s social services’ fault,” the lawyer said.

It later emerged that Bravery initially sought to carry out his grim attack at the Shard, Britain’s tallest building, but baulked at the entry fee.

Following his arrest, Bravery was said to have asked police if he was going to be “on the news”.

He said he had been “seriously unhappy” recently and that he had to do anything he could to get out of his accommodation.

Bravery admitted attempted murder at the Old Bailey last December.

Ms Heer told the court: “He said he had to prove a point to ‘every idiot’ who had ever said he did not have a mental health problem that he should not be in the community.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Bravery later disclosed to a psychiatrist that he planned the offence well in advance and researched the easiest way to kill someone, narrowing it down to three possibilities – strangling a woman or a child, drowning a child, or throwing someone off a tall building.

Defence counsel Philippa McAtasney QC said her client was immature, and said it “beggars belief” that he was deemed suitable to go out unsupervised.

She said Bravery’s parent’s “abhor” what he did and cannot forgive him, but feel “let down by the system”.

In a victim impact statement taken in February, the boy’s parents described Bravery’s actions as “unspeakable”.

The couple, who have now returned with their son to their native France, said: “Words cannot express the horror and fear his actions have brought up on us and our son who now, six months on, is wondering why he’s in hospital.

“How can he not see in every stranger a potential ‘villain’ who could cause him immense pain and suffering?”

No members of the victim’s or Bravery’s family were present in court for the sentencing.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council said a serious case review had been ordered.

Comments are disabled as the victim is not named

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie