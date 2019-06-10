This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 10 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager accused of murder in London appears before High Court in Dublin

A European arrest warrant was issued and UK authorities are seeking his extradition.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Monday 10 Jun 2019, 2:25 PM
21 minutes ago 2,304 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4675805
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

A TEENGER ACCUSED of murdering one man and attempting to kill another in London earlier this year has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

The UK authorities are seeking the extradition of 18-year old David Kerrigan, who is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Mr Kerrigan is wanted in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Joshua White who died from stab wounds after he was attacked at Frampton Park Road, Hackney in East London on the afternoon of 26 April last.

It is alleged that Mr Kerrigan and other males attacked Mr White using knives, including zombie knives, in what is claimed to have been a UK gangland-related incident.

Mr White was treated at the scene of the attack by paramedics but later died in hospital due to a stab wound to his heart.

The UK authorities also want Mr Kerrigan in connection with the attempted murder of another man, also in Hackey, a short time after the attack on Mr White occurred.

It is alleged that Mr Kerrigan was involved in the stabbing of another man, who at the time was out walking with his girlfriend and their nine-month-old baby.  

The UK authorities, in a European arrest warrant (EAW), seeking Kerrigan’s surrender say that Kerrigan, with an address in Hackney, East London, travelled to Ireland. 

Two other males, both aged in their teens, have been arrested and charged by the UK authorities in connection with the attacks. 

At the High Court on Monday Mr Justice Alexander Owens was told that Mr Kerrigan was arrested in Ireland on foot of the EAW seeking his surrender, which had been endorsed by the court last week. 

The court heard that when Kerrigan was asked if he knew what the charges in the EAW were about he replied “No”.

The Judge, being satisfied that the person before the court is the person whose extradition is being sought, remanded Mr Kerrigan in custody.

He will next appear before the High Court Extradition list on 28 June next.

Lawyers for Mr Kerrigan, dressed in a grey hooded top and jeans and did not speak during the short hearing, did not make an application for their client to be released on bail pending the outcome of the hearing of the request for his extradition.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie