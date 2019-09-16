This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager (17) charged over Cork hit-and-run which hospitalised toddler for two months

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 16 Sep 2019, 8:03 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A 17-YEAR old has been charged in connection with a hit and run in Cork city earlier this year which led to the hospitalisation of a young child for nearly two months.

The teen appeared before Cork District Court this afternoon where he was charged with ten separate offences which allegedly occurred on 25 March.

The teen, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a toddler. The child, who is two years old, cannot be named under the provisions of the Children’s Act.

The teenager was also charged with driving a dangerously defective vehicle and with failing to stop, failing to keep his vehicle at the scene of an incident and failing to report the incident to gardai.

He was also charged with a number of other motoring offences including driving without a licence, failing to produce a driving licence, driving without insurance and failing to produce a certificate of insurance.

He was also charged with possessing stolen property found in the boot of the car, namely a Makita skill saw, a Makita plane, a Makita angle grinder and a 110 volt transformer on the same occasion.

Garda Darren Reid gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case. He told the court that the teen made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Sgt Gearóid Davis said that gardaí were seeking a remand in custody arising out of the seriousness of the charges.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke requested that bail be granted in the case. He said his client did not pose a flight risk and has been available to gardaí at all times over the last few months.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that he was refusing bail given the seriousness of the charges. He remanded the teenager in custody to Oberstown House. He will appear again at Cork District Court on Friday.

Olivia Kelleher

