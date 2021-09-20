Teenage boy missing from Dublin 12 since Thursday

A TEENAGE BOY has been missing from Dublin 12 for four days.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Calvin O’Connor, who is missing from Bluebell.

The 14-year-old has been missing since 16 September.

He is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí say he may have travelled to Galway city and is known to spend time in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.