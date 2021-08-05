Teenage girl dies in Co Meath car crash; man in seriously injured in hospital

A TEENAGE GIRL has died and two other people have been injured in collision in Co Meath this afternoon.

Gardaí are at the scene of the collision on the R154, Pelletstown, Drumree, which occurred at around 4.40pm.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

A man aged in his 20s has been brought to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

A third person, a male aged in his late teens, was brought to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene, where local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.