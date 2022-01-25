Teenager hospitalised after stabbing incident in Cork city centre

A MAN IN his late teens has been taken to hospital following a stabbing incident in Cork city centre this evening.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene in an apartment building on John Redmond Street shortly before 9pm today.

A garda spokesperson said the teenager had suffered apparent stab wounds. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510.