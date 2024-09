EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRISH RAIL: Iarnród Éireann apologised for delays caused by timetable changes on northern line into Dublin

2. #LEBANON: Israeli military has said it has struck Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon

3. #FLORIDA: Hurricane Helene leaves at least four dead and knocks out power for millions in southeast US

4. #HOMELESSNESS: A record 14,486 people were housed in emergency accommodation last month, this included 4,419 children

5. #RIP: Actress Maggie Smith, best known for roles in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter films, has died