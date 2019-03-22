The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIMERICK: Gardaí are examining a potential link between a security alert at a postal depot in Limerick this morning and the letter bombs detected in London and Glasgow earlier this month.

2. #COOKSTOWN: The three teenagers who died at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Co Tyrone were laid to rest today.

3. #BREXTENSION: DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds has criticised the UK government, and called the delay to the date by which the UK leaves the European Union “a humiliation”.

4. #DRUMCONDRA: A man in his sixties and a woman in her thirties died this morning following a serious road collision in north Dublin.

5. #MR MOONLIGHT TRIAL: Mary Lowry’s computer was used to search for Bobby Ryan’s name the day before his body was recovered from a tank on her land, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

