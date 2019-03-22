This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 22 Mar 2019, 4:56 PM
24 minutes ago 945 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4556413
Image: Shutterstock/dean bertoncelj
Image: Shutterstock/dean bertoncelj

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIMERICK: Gardaí are examining a potential link between a security alert at a postal depot in Limerick this morning and the letter bombs detected in London and Glasgow earlier this month. 

2. #COOKSTOWN: The three teenagers who died at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Co Tyrone were laid to rest today.

3. #BREXTENSION: DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds has criticised the UK government, and called the delay to the date by which the UK leaves the European Union “a humiliation”.

4. #DRUMCONDRA: A man in his sixties and a woman in her thirties died this morning following a serious road collision in north Dublin.

5. #MR MOONLIGHT TRIAL: Mary Lowry’s computer was used to search for Bobby Ryan’s name the day before his body was recovered from a tank on her land, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Comments have been closed as one of the above stories is before the courts. 

