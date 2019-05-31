The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IAN BAILEY: A French court found Ian Bailey guilty of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Cork in 1996.

2. #ZURICH: Three people have died after a man in his 60s took two women hostage in an apartment in the Swiss city.

3. #RIP: The sister of former Finance Minister Michael Noonan has been named as one of the three women who died in a two-car collision in Limerick yesterday.

4. #PRIVACY: The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Facebook in a case related to the transfer of personal data from Europe to the US.

5. #BANKING ON SUNSHINE: The weather is set to be a mixed bag this June Bank Holiday Weekend, with rain and warm temperatures forecast.