Dublin: 11°C Friday 16 April 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 16 Apr 2021
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BANKING CRISIS: KBC has entered into talks with Bank of Ireland which could lead to BOI acquiring “substantially all” of KBC’s performing loan assets and liabilities. The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said this evening that he is concerned at the consequences this will have for competition in the sector.

2. #MHQ: The European Commission has asked Ireland to explain its reasons for including EU countries on the list of states from which incoming passengers must complete two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine when entering Ireland.

3. #BOOSTER VACCINE: The CEO of Pfizer has said that people will “likely” need a third booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine within six to 12 months of being fully vaccinated with two doses.

4. #SHOOTING: Eight people have been killed and multiple have been injured in an incident in the US city of Indianapolis.

5. #INVESTIGATION: Our sister site Noteworthy finds that women and their children impacted by the valproate (Epilim) scandal continue to be dismissed by the Irish State.

