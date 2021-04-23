The 5 at 5: Friday

Go get an ice cream this weekend.

Go get an ice cream this weekend.

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEBENHAMS PROTEST: Four people have been arrested after gardaí removed a number of workers from a former Debenhams store in Dublin last night.

2. #SENT OFF: Dublin is no longer among the host cities for the forthcoming European Championship.

3. #PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: US President Joe Biden will travel to the UK and Belgium in June, the White House has confirmed.

4. #HUNGER STRIKE: Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he is ending his hunger strike after getting medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing it would be life-threatening.

5. #TALK SHOW HOSTS: Radio phone-in presenters Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon are to leave Dublin radio station 98FM.