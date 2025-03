EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #NORTH SEA More than 30 casualties have been brought ashore after a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea.

Advertisement

2. #SHORTFALL Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the Irish government “won’t be able to make up that shortfall” in funding which has caused hundreds of people working for Concern Worldwide to lose their jobs.

3. #FIRE Wicklow County fire service and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire in Bray, it is understood several people have been rescued.

4.#MURDER TRIAL The fatal injuries to mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, who was strangled with a blind cord and stabbed to death in her own home by her former lover, have been described by the victim’s young daughter as like those “which could only be seen in horror movies”.

5. #ROME Pope Francis is resting after a “peaceful” night, said the Vatican this morning after reporting earlier that the pontiff was showing a “slight, gradual improvement”.