The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRENE WHITE: A second man has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to the murder of mother-of-three in her Co Louth home 14 years ago.

2. #PHONE HACKING: Heather Mills and her sister have received an apology and settlement from the defunct News of the World tabloid over the hacking of their phones.

3. #CORK: A woman in her thirties has been arrested in connection with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley.

4. #EMERGENCY LANDING: A private jet owned by millionaire businessman JP McManus made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport yesterday evening.

5. #CLOSURES: Eleven food businesses were issued with closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in June.