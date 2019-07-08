This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Monday 8 Jul 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRENE WHITE: A second man has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to the murder of mother-of-three in her Co Louth home 14 years ago. 

2. #PHONE HACKING: Heather Mills and her sister have received an apology and settlement from the defunct News of the World tabloid over the hacking of their phones.

3. #CORK: A woman in her thirties has been arrested in connection with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley

4. #EMERGENCY LANDING: A private jet owned by millionaire businessman JP McManus made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport yesterday evening.

5. #CLOSURES: Eleven food businesses were issued with closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in June.

