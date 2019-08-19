The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISABILITY The HSE has been criticised by disability advocacy groups for scrapping a €31.80 per week allowance for those starting rehabilitative training programmes next month.

2. #PSNI An explosion near the Fermanagh-Cavan border was a deliberate attempt to target police officers, PSNI has said.

3. #DEFECTS A firm that built 42 schools, which were later found to have structural defects, has been awarded a contract to build a new block at University Hospital Limerick.

4. #REAL ESTATE US President Donald Trump has confirmed he is interested in buying Greenland but said it was not a priority for his administration.

5. #BREXIT The UK government has moved to downplay Operation Yellowhammer, the secret plans for a no-deal Brexit which were leaked over the weekend.