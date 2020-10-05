The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEVEL…3?: The Government looks set to propose nationwide Level 3 restrictions after rejecting NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation.

2. #KAYLEIGH MCENANY: US President Donald Trump’s press secretary has tested positive for Covid-19.

3. #CLONDALKIN: Gardaí and Revenue seized €440k worth of drugs after raids in west Dublin last Friday.

4. #GAA: The association has suspended all club games at all levels with immediate effect until further notice.

5. #ENGLAND: The weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases has soared in dozens of areas in England, following the addition of nearly 16,000 cases that went unreported because of a technical error with an Excel spreadsheet.