The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BRIAN STANLEY TD: “No further action” is under consideration by the Sinn Féin party in relation to a TD tweeting about two IRA attacks on the British army.

2. #COVID-19: Just over one in ten people reported feeling downhearted or depressed “all” or “most of the time” in the last four weeks, according to the results of a new survey published today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

3. #NORTH DUBLIN: Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man was attacked by a gang of teenagers who allegedly “took turns” to beat the victim while he was lying prone on the ground.

4. #ARCADIA: The future of Topshop owner Arcadia is in doubt with the company on the brink of bankruptcy in the UK.

5. #LEVEL 3: People have been asked to avoid using public transport at peak times if possible, ahead of the country moving from Level 5 to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow.