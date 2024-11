EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #LANZAROTE Gerard “The Monk” Hutch has been released from prison after paying €100,000 bail.

2. #ASSAULT A salesman has admitted assaulting Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman, breach of the peace and damaging his clipboard during an election canvas at the weekend.

3. #CHILD PROTECTION A lack of Government policy, appropriate care placements and inter-agency cooperation is leading to some of the country’s most vulnerable children “falling through the cracks”, according to a new report by the Child Law Project (CLP).

4. #GAZA The government is planning to introduce ‘significant new powers’ to allow secret flash raids of US aircrafts suspected of carrying weapons or parts that could be used in wars like the Israeli assault on Gaza.

5. #JJ MAGEE Sinn Féin has suspended one of its Belfast city councillors after an allegation that he exchanged inappropriate online messages with a minor.