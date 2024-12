EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #COALITION TALKS Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin met with Fine Gael’s Simon Harris today in what has been described as a “positive” and “constructive” meeting.

Advertisement

2. #BAATH PARTY Bashar Al-Assad’s flight from Syria has triggered celebrations across the country and beyond at the end of his oppressive rule.

3. #GOLDEN GLOBES Irish actors Colin Farrell and Andrew Scott have received Golden Globe nominations, but Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan have missed out this time around.

4. #FATAL CRASH A woman in her 50s has died following a crash involving a car in Co Wexford last night.

5. #CHRISTMAS SHOPPING One in four people expect to spend more this Christmas than they did last year, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.