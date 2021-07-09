#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Friday 9 July 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Friday 9 Jul 2021, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nehdesign

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COUNT CENTRE: Labour’s Ivana Bacik has topped the poll in the Dublin Bay South by-election and looks set to win the seat. Bacik beat Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan into second place on the first count. If elected, the Senator will be the seventh Labour TD in the Dáil. 

2. #VIKTOR ORBAN: The Hungarian government has written to Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman defending the country’s new anti-LGBT laws, following criticism from the Irish government and other EU heads of state. Last week, the Hungarian parliament approved a bill that bans the sharing of content that “promotes” being gay to children and teenagers.

3. #GDPR: A data expert has warned that the Department of Children may be ‘in breach of EU law’ if it does not directly give survivors of Mother and Baby Homes copies of their medical records. Currently, survivors are being asked to nominate a GP who will receive their medical records and then decide whether or not it is appropriate to pass on to them.

4. #LONDON: Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the murder of London woman Sarah Everard in March this year. Couzens last month pled guilty to her rape and kidnap. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said Couzens ‘betrayed’ his police colleagues and apologised to Everard’s family. 

5. #END OF THE ROAD: AA Roadwatch is set to discontinue its radio traffic reports after 32 years on the Irish airwaves, The Journal has learned.

Jane Moore
jane.moore45@mail.dcu.ie

