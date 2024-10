EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you some of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KYRAN DURNIN Gardaí are investigating whether an eight-year-old child who was reported missing in August may actually have died up to two years ago – raising serious questions about how his disappearance was never spotted by authorities.

Advertisement

2. #PORNOGRAPHY Violence against women, incest, child abuse, ‘pimping’ and sexual trafficking are just some of the harrowing themes that a report has said are widespread in mainstream pornography content.

3. #SPECULATION Taoiseach Simon Harris has said it is his prerogative to consider when an election is in “the best interest for Ireland”.

4. #LIAM PAYNE The family of former One Direction star Liam Payne have said they are “heartbroken” by his death.

5. #NOT A SPORT Greyhound racing is “not a sport” but an industry and is not as popular as it used to be, junior minister Thomas Byrne has said.