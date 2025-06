EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ECONOMY Ireland’s finances may be as vulnerable now as they were in the lead-up to the financial crisis of 2008 because of the government’s reliance on windfall tax revenues from international corporations.

2. #CRASH A man in his 20s has died following an overnight single-car collision in Co Laois.

3. #BLANCHARDSTOWN A man has been arrested after a garda was stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Dublin while responding to a burglary in progress at a premises in Blanchardstown.

4. #POLITICAL TRAP Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes that Hungary is setting a “political trap” for the European Union in its attempts to ban Budapest’s Pride parade this weekend.

5. #AWARDS Journal Media received seven merits across six categories at this year’s Justice Media Awards by the Law Society, which recognises excellence in legal journalism.