The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #TRIAL: Evidence has been given on the eighth day of the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

2. #FIRED: BBC presenter Danny Baker has been sacked from his radio programme over a picture he tweeted in response to the birth of the royal baby Archie.

3. #FAI: The Football Association of Ireland has asked the High Court to consider whether advice from Rea Walshe is considered privileged – in part because the company’s interim CEO is a solicitor.

4. #REUNITED: An Irish woman has been reunited with her 103-year-old mother for the first time after searching for her for over 60 years.

5. #MYTAXI: Customers using the MyTaxi app will now face a €5 penalty if they cancel their booking.