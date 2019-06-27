This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Evlakhov Valeriy
Image: Shutterstock/Evlakhov Valeriy

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A man has admitted killing his housemate, following a row over a New Year’s Eve poker game at their Cavan home. He stabbed him with a knife he used in his job on the ‘kill floor’ in a meat plant.

2. #BEACHES: Bathing bans have been lifted at Seapoint and the Forty Foot, just in time for swimmers who want to enjoy the warm weather.

3. #CRASH: A man in his 30s has died after a car crash in Galway.

4. #RIP: The funeral of Fianna Fáil councilor Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly took place today after he died in a crash while taking part in the Donegal International Rally over the weekend.

5. #MISSING: Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since last week.

