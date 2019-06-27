The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A man has admitted killing his housemate, following a row over a New Year’s Eve poker game at their Cavan home. He stabbed him with a knife he used in his job on the ‘kill floor’ in a meat plant.

2. #BEACHES: Bathing bans have been lifted at Seapoint and the Forty Foot, just in time for swimmers who want to enjoy the warm weather.

3. #CRASH: A man in his 30s has died after a car crash in Galway.

4. #RIP: The funeral of Fianna Fáil councilor Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly took place today after he died in a crash while taking part in the Donegal International Rally over the weekend.

5. #MISSING: Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since last week.