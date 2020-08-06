The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ICU: There has been an increase of six further people being treated in ICU units for suspected Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.
2. #DERRY: Police in Derry were attacked with petrol bombs and paint bombs last night after attending the scene of a security alert which later turned out to be an elaborate hoax.
3. #WICKLOW: Tributes have been paid to the 15-year-old boy who died in an accident at a waterfall in Co Wicklow yesterday.
4. #PATRICIA O’CONNOR: A 35-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a retired grandmother, whose dismembered remains were found scattered at nine different locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains, has lodged an appeal against his conviction.
5. #DIRECT PROVISION: Eligibility for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has now been extended to people living in Direct Provision after they were originally excluded from the scheme.
