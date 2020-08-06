This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 August, 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 5,922 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ICU: There has been an increase of six further people being treated in ICU units for suspected Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.

2. #DERRY: Police in Derry were attacked with petrol bombs and paint bombs last night after attending the scene of a security alert which later turned out to be an elaborate hoax.

3. #WICKLOW: Tributes have been paid to the 15-year-old boy who died in an accident at a waterfall in Co Wicklow yesterday.

4. #PATRICIA O’CONNOR: A 35-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a retired grandmother, whose dismembered remains were found scattered at nine different locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains, has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

5. #DIRECT PROVISION: Eligibility for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has now been extended to people living in Direct Provision after they were originally excluded from the scheme.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

