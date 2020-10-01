#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 October 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 5:15 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NPHET: No counties are expected to see an upgrade in their level of Covid-19 restrictions following today’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), but increased restrictions on visitors to homes around the country are likely.

2. #SEAMUS WOULFE: A report into the attendance of Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe at a golf dinner in Galway in August has found that his resignation would be “unjust and disproportionate”. 

3. #DR TONY HOLOHAN: Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer will return to work next week and is expected to resume his duties from Monday, sources say.

4. #WEATHER: A wet Sunday is to bring a risk of localised flooding with spells of rain around the country during a showery weekend.

5. #CHARGED: Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has been charged with 17 child abuse offences in Ireland and outside the State.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

