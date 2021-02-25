#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 25 February 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 5:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Dolores M. Harvey
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROAD COLLISION: Two people have been killed in a serious collision between a car and a motorbike in Co Cork this afternoon.

2. #MANDATORY QUARANTINE: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is meeting with the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss whether additional countries should be added to the ‘category 2′ list for mandatory quarantine in hotels.

#SHOOTING: Gardaí have appealed for information after a 17-year-old teenager was shot several times as he got into a taxi in Dublin’s south inner city last night.

#DATA RISK: The Data Protection Commissioner has warned that the Department of Children’s lack of expertise about the Mother and Baby Homes Commission’s archive could be a “high risk” when records are transferred to it.

#THE NEWS IS THE NEWS: The Communicorp Group, which runs radio stations such as Today FM and Newstalk, is to be sold to European company Bauer Media Audio.

