Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: A phased lifting of the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions during December is expected to be announced this week. 

2. #LEGISLATION: The distribution or publication of intimate images without consent and with intent to cause harm is due to carry a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine and/or seven years imprisonment under proposals approved by Cabinet today.

3. #REOPENING: Retail Excellence has set out three “key demands” for the government in advance of the anticipated reopening of non-essential retail next week. 

4. #UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump has come his closest yet to admitting election defeat after the government agency meant to ease Joe Biden’s transition into the White House said it is finally lifting its unprecedented block on assistance.

5. #SCOTLAND: The country could become the first country to make period products freely available if MSPs vote for new legislation later today.

