Tuesday 9 February 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 4:58 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL: The Tánaiste has said the Irish and UK governments are discussing the arrangements around travel, stating it would ”make sense” to have the same list of red countries.

2. #WINTRY SHOWERS: A further meeting of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management took place today to review the weather forecast over the coming days.

3. #IMPEACHMENT: The Senate will launch Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial today, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election.

4. #RIP: Irish stage and screen actress Rynagh O’Grady has passed away, the Abbey Theatre has confirmed.

5. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: The contractor building the new National Children’s Hospital has submitted claims for extra costs running to more than €300 million, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told today. 

