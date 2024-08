EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

#RIOTS A Middle Eastern shop on the Falls Road in Belfast is set to close permanently this coming weekend after an attack on the premises that is being treated as a hate crime.

Advertisement

#NCT The Taoiseach has supported an idea to reform the Road Safety Authority so that it loses responsibility of operating the National Car Tests.

#COURTS A man who raped a woman as she slept in bed beside her boyfriend and her newborn baby has been jailed for eight years.

#PARNELL STABBING The young girl who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has briefly returned home for a visit, the family has said.

#OLYMPICS Sarah Lavin produced a brilliant performance at the Stade de France this morning to qualify for the Olympic women’s 100m hurdles semi-final.