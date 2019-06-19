The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STRIKE: The HSE has warned that there will be significant cancellations of some procedures as a result of striking HSE support staff tomorrow.

2. #ANONYMITY: Gardaí have issued a warning to members of the public reminding them that identifying a child involved in court proceedings is a criminal offence.

3. #KHASHOGGI: There is credible evidence linking the Saudi Crown Prince to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a UN report.

4. #COBH: The harbour town of Cobh in Co Cork has been named as one of Europe’s 25 most beautiful small towns by Condé Nast.

5. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has launched his campaign for a second term in the White House at a rally in the south-eastern state of Florida.