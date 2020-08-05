This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 August, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 4:55 PM
3,098 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JOHN HUME: Ireland and Derry have said goodbye to the former SDLP leader at his funeral in St Eugene’s Cathedral this morning. 

2. #PUP: The unemployment rate in Ireland now stands at 16.7% including those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), latest figures show. 

3. #SCOTLAND: Lockdown restrictions are to be reimposed in the Aberdeen area after 54 new cases emerged in a coronavirus cluster, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

4. #BANK OF IRELAND: has announced it is to cut 1,400 jobs after incurring a pre-tax loss of €669 million in the first six months of 2020. 

5. #BEIRUT: The Department of Foreign Affairs has fielded a number of calls from Irish citizens in Beirut following a large explosion which killed more than 100 people and injured thousands more. 

