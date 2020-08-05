The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #JOHN HUME: Ireland and Derry have said goodbye to the former SDLP leader at his funeral in St Eugene’s Cathedral this morning.
2. #PUP: The unemployment rate in Ireland now stands at 16.7% including those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), latest figures show.
3. #SCOTLAND: Lockdown restrictions are to be reimposed in the Aberdeen area after 54 new cases emerged in a coronavirus cluster, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
4. #BANK OF IRELAND: has announced it is to cut 1,400 jobs after incurring a pre-tax loss of €669 million in the first six months of 2020.
5. #BEIRUT: The Department of Foreign Affairs has fielded a number of calls from Irish citizens in Beirut following a large explosion which killed more than 100 people and injured thousands more.
