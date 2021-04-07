The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINES: The Department of Health estimates that 3.9 million doses will be delivered by 30 June and has provided a breakdown of supply by manufacturer for the first time.
2. #TEACHERS: All three teachers’ unions have passed a motion calling for prioritisation in the vaccination programme and a ballot for industrial action, including strike, if the government does not meet their demands.
3. #ASTRAZENECA: The UK’s medicine regulator has recommended halting the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to people aged under-30.
4. #CORK: After a successful run last summer, 17 streets in Cork city will be permanently opened up to pedestrians.
5. #POO’S TO BLAME: Dublin City Council has recorded a 27% increase in complaints regarding the issue of dog fouling in public parks and open spaces across the city over the last 12 months.
