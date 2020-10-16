The 9 at 9: Friday

Updated 26 minutes ago
1. #COVID-19: If new restrictions coming into force from tonight have no effect on the spread of the coronavirus, it’s forecast that there will be between 1,800-2,200 Covid-19 cases a day, and over 400 people with Covid-19 in hospital by Halloween.
2. #LEVEL 4: Counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan are now under Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions after the government’s announcement from Tuesday has come into effect.
3. #POLICING PLAN: An Garda Síochána has said it has launched a policing plan taking effect from 7am this morning to midnight on Sunday to support public health guidelines.
4. #CHINA: A Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe and elicits an antibody response, findings from a small early-phase randomised clinical trial published today have found.
5. #OUTBREAKS: GPs have said a number of Covid-19 outbreaks have been linked to post-GAA match celebrations and family gatherings.
6. #UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden squared off, in a way, last night as their scuttled second debate was replaced by duelling televised town halls.
7. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whether trade talks with the European Union should continue after his own deadline for reaching an agreement passed without a deal in place.
8. #ANTI-MASK PROTESTERS: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has criticised anti-mask demonstrators, saying they were also part of a group that “tried to overturn” his car at the Eid al-Adha celebration in Croke Park earlier this year.
9. WEATHER: The forecast is a bit of a mixed bag with today and tomorrow set to be dry and bright, but Sunday will see outbreaks of persistent rain to set a tone of unsettled weather heading into next week.
