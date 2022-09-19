Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 19 September 2022
The 8 at 8: Monday

Irish tax rates, sea rescue and a road crash in Limerick

By Jamie McCarron Monday 19 Sep 2022, 7:51 AM
Image: Shutterstock/DronG
Image: Shutterstock/DronG

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. Corporate tax

A Dutch MEP has described Ireland as a “hub for tax avoidance” ahead of a visit to Dublin this week.

Paul Tang MEP, a member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats group within the European Parliament, told The Journal that Ireland’s current tax policies are leading to tax avoidance and hurting the tax bases of other European countries.

It comes ahead of his planned visit to Ireland next week with the European Parliament’s subcommittee on tax matters (FISC), where committee members are set to meet with senior civil servants in the Department of Finance on the State’s tax system.

2. Downpatrcik Head 

A multi-agency operation rescued a man stranded in a sea cave in north Mayo yesterday evening.

The man became trapped in the cave at Downpatrick Head on the previous day after the water level rose and he was forced to remain there overnight.

A woman who was accompanying the man was taken to safety by a kayaker.

3. Abbeyfeale

A man in his 70s was killed in a car crash that occurred in Shanbally on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick yesterday afternoon at approximately 6.10pm.

The single vehicle crash occurred on the R555 road between Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick and Duagh, Co Kerry.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was fatally injured during the collision.

4. Aircraft 

Investigations are underway after a man has died when the microlight aircraft he was flying crashed in County Clare. 

Gardaí and other emergency services were at the scene this evening near Miltown Malbay.

Two investigations are now underway – one by the Air Accident Investigation Unit in the Department of Transport and another garda probe on behalf of the coroner. 

5. Auction

A portrait of Grace Kelly by US artist Andy Warhol is to go on sale in Dublin next weekend.

The portrait of one of the most well-known actors from the golden age of Hollywood is expected to fetch €200,000 at the antique fair ‘Timeless’, which begins in Dublin on Friday.

Dublin gallery Gormleys Fine Art, which will bring the portrait to the fair, said its value has shot up over the past three years and shows the interest in contemporary art.

6. Truss

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he sees an opportunity to “reset” Ireland’s relationship with the UK after meeting UK Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday.

Martin said he had a “warm” meeting with Truss and refrained from answering questions on the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement.

“I don’t think this is the time, if you don’t mind me saying so, to get into the detail about issues like the protocol,” he said during an interview on BBC Radio 4, adding that he respects the period of national mourning the UK is currently engaged in.

7. USA

US President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he’ll seek re-election.

In a rare, wide-ranging interview with the CBS “60 Minutes” program, Biden went back on repeated assertions by the White House that he is sure to run in 2024.

Biden, who turns 80 in November, told interviewer Scott Pelley that re-election is his “intention.”

8. Queen Elizabeth II

Presidents, kings and millions of Britons are flocking to central London as the UK holds a funeral for its deceased monarch for the first time in 70 years.

The UK has been in a prolonged (and, at times, overzealous) period of mourning since Queen Elizabeth II’s death was confirmed 10 days ago.

The pomp and pageantry all comes to a head today with a funeral service in Westminster Abbey, right beside the UK parliament.

