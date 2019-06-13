This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Cataract surgery waiting lists, Donald Trump and election meddling, and the Conservative party leadership hustings – here’s what’s happening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 7:54 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Antonio Danna
Image: Shutterstock/Antonio Danna

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MEDDLING: US President Donald Trump has said he would be willing to accept information from a foreign country on his opponent in the 2020 election race.

2. #KEEPING AN EYE: The average waiting time for cataract surgery across the country is 29 months, but in some areas, people could be waiting as long as five years.

3. #EBOLA: The WHO has met to discuss the spread of ebola to Uganda, where a 5-year-old boy died of the disease, and two of his relatives were diagnosed with it [NYT]. 

4. #DUBLIN: There are long delays on the M50 after a slip road to the M1 southbound was partially blocked after a truck broke down

5. #KNOCK OUT: The Conservative party will begin its hustings process today to eliminate some of the 10 candidates who have put themselves forward for the leadership.

6. #IT’S NOT ALL FUN AND GAMES: Funfairs and amusement equipment must be properly regulated, Fianna Fáil has said.

7. #OIL: A new study has said that the US military emits more CO2 than industrialised countries such as Sweden and Portugal, reports RTÉ.

8. #COURTS: The jury at the Ana Kriegel trial is expected to continue its deliberations from 10am today.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

