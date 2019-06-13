The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MEDDLING: US President Donald Trump has said he would be willing to accept information from a foreign country on his opponent in the 2020 election race.

2. #KEEPING AN EYE: The average waiting time for cataract surgery across the country is 29 months, but in some areas, people could be waiting as long as five years.

3. #EBOLA: The WHO has met to discuss the spread of ebola to Uganda, where a 5-year-old boy died of the disease, and two of his relatives were diagnosed with it [NYT].

4. #DUBLIN: There are long delays on the M50 after a slip road to the M1 southbound was partially blocked after a truck broke down.

5. #KNOCK OUT: The Conservative party will begin its hustings process today to eliminate some of the 10 candidates who have put themselves forward for the leadership.

6. #IT’S NOT ALL FUN AND GAMES: Funfairs and amusement equipment must be properly regulated, Fianna Fáil has said.

7. #OIL: A new study has said that the US military emits more CO2 than industrialised countries such as Sweden and Portugal, reports RTÉ.

8. #COURTS: The jury at the Ana Kriegel trial is expected to continue its deliberations from 10am today.

