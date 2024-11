GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Weather warnings

1. Road users are being urged to take extra care in areas affected by this morning’s wintry weather. We’ve got a liveblog to keep you updated.

EU Top Table

2. The European Parliament’s main political groups have struck a deal to greenlight the EU’s new executive team – including a controversial hard-right Italian commissioner – after a week-long standoff threatened to derail the process.

South Sudan

3. A major cholera crisis is set to “explode” in South Sudan as cases begin to take hold among refugees crossing the border to flee the war in Sudan, humanitarians in the country have warned.

UK Labour Party

4. Former UK deputy prime minister John Prescott has died aged 86 following a battle with Alzheimer’s, his family has announced.

Conor McGregor

5. The judge in the civil case against Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor will today summarise the evidence heard in the High Court to the jury.

Accessibility

6. The Irish Wheelchair Association has comdemned what they claim are a number of inaccessible polling stations.

General Election

7. On this snowy morning, here’s what’s happening on day 14 of the campaign trails.

Birmingham Bombings

8. It’s the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham bombings and relatives of people killed have renewed calls for a public inquiry “as a matter of urgency”.