Eating disorder treatment

1. There is still no plan in place to provide funding for eating disorder treatment beds for adults, seven years after the launch of a government plan to improve services.

‘Odious acts’

2. A former surgeon has gone on trial in France for the alleged rape or sexual abuse of 299 victims, most of them children who were his patients.

Pope Francis

3. Thousands of people gathered outside the Vatican yesterday to hold a vigil for the ailing Pope Francis.

Trump on Ukraine

4. Donald Trump has suggested it will be up to Europe to ‘make sure nothing happens” in Ukraine when it comes to security, after he said that Vladimir Putin would be happy to see peacekeeping forces on the ground in the event of a deal being struck to end the war.

JFK assassination

5. A Secret Service agent who threw himself onto US president John F Kennedy’s limousine to try and protect him from an assassin’s bullets, has died at the age of 93.

EU delegation deported from Israel

6. Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan has said that Israel refused to allow MEPs to travel through Israel to Palestine yesterday as part of an official European Parliament delegation, describing it as “an insult to all members of the EU”.

Children’s rights

7. The last government “failed to keep a number of promises to children”, according to an analysis of its term-long commitments by the Children’s Rights Alliance.

St. Patrick’s Day

8. Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has confirmed she will travel to Washington, DC next month for St Patrick’s Day.

EU summit

9. Tánaiste Simon Harris is to ask government ministers to agree to Ireland’s proposed hosting of a major EU summit during the upcoming Irish presidency of the European Union next year.