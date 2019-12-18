This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s happening this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 8:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Australia has experienced its hottest day on record after hitting 40.9 degrees – and the heatwave is expected to worsen.

2. #WATERFORD ROAD: Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 40s, whose body was found in a house in Kilkenny.

3. #NON-STOP RISE: The average price to rent a home in Ireland is now €1,243, according to the latest quarterly index from the Residential Tenancies Board.

4. #ME TOO: A Japanese court awarded 3.3 million yen (€27,000) in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in a high-profile case.

5. #CERVICALCHECK: Hospital colposcopy services are still “under pressure” due to increased referrals and the requirement for increased consultation time, the Oireachtas health committee will hear today.

6. #US: Donald Trump faces becoming the third US leader ever to be impeached today, as the House of Representatives is set for a vote that would trigger his Senate trial.

7. #PATROLS: Gardaí have said there will be “increased visibility” on the streets in and around the Grand Canal near Inchicore, Bluebell and Drimnagh in the run up to Christmas after a number of recent assaults and instances of anti-social behaviour.

8. #UPGRADE: The Central Statistics Office is set to spend an estimated €1.2 million on smartphones, routers and other equipment as it goes digital for Census 2021.

9. #POST-MATCH ANALYSIS: Sports Ireland are to appear before the Oireachtas sports committee today; the Irish Times reports that they will say they relied on “clean” audits when approving grants for the FAI.

