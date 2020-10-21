#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 21 October 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 7:59 AM
8 minutes ago 630 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5239688
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Why is Ireland taking a ‘seesaw’ approach to tackling Covid-19. We take a look here

2. #CONTACT TRACING: The HSE is to ask more than 2,000 people who received a positive Covid-19 test result last week to alert their own close contacts due to “unprecedented pressure” on Ireland’s contact tracing system. 

3. #DIRECT PROVISION: A new report has recommended that Direct Provision end by mid-2023 and be moved to a State-owned accommodation model. 

4. #HEALTH SERVICE: Four billion euro earmarked to boost the health service could be “wasted” if proper staffing plans are not implemented, a Dáil committee will hear today.

5. #UNITED STATES: Donald Trump into arguably the most important state on the electoral map yesterday, opting for a rally in Pennsylvania instead of formal debate practice two days ahead of the final presidential debate that may be his last and best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #NIGERIA: Several protesters were killed by Nigerian security forces in Lagos yesterday, Amnesty International said, after witnesses reported armed men opened fire on demonstrators defying a curfew order.

7. #ROBIN SWANN: Northern Ireland’s health minister and chief medical officer have rejected the suggestion the spread of Covid-19 has any link to political affiliation.

8. #LEVEL 5: Want to know exactly what led to the latest Covid-19 restrictions? Check out our latest episode of The Explainer

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie