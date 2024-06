GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Racism and intimidation

1. In our lead story today, Órla Ryan reports that some election candidates have chosen to not canvass or put up posters ahead of this week’s local elections due to fears they or their children will be targeted amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment.

Dog attack

2. A 23-year-old woman has died following a dog attack in Co Limerick.

Climate consciousness

3. The majority of the public believe the Government is not doing enough to tackle climate change but very few are willing to change their own behaviour.

Leaving Cert

4. A record 62,700 candidates are set to begin their Leaving Cert exams this morning, according to figures released by the State Examinations Commission.

American-Irish relations

5. Leo Varadkar has said that since he no longer holds higher office he can now speak more freely about his views on Donald Trump, saying he is concerned that if the former US president was re-elected, Ukraine wouldn’t be protected.

Garda shortage

6. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced a new recruitment drive for Garda reserves, which opens for applications today and closes on 4 July.

Ukraine

7. US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in Normandy, France, this week and then again at the G7 meeting in Italy to discuss Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

Intel

8. Intel has announced that it plans to sell nearly half of the shares in a new facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare.