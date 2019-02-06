The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/natashamam

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE STATE OF THE UNION: President Donald Trump urged Americans to come together in a State of the Union speech, praising the US as “the hottest economy anywhere in the world”.

2. #HOT PURSUIT: The New York premiere for Liam Neeson’s film Cold Pursuit was cancelled as the actor came under fire after he revealed that 40 years ago he wanted to kill a black person after a close friend of his was allegedly raped.

3. #NO-DEAL BREXIT: Proposed measures in the aviation and road haulage industries will “eliminate the immediate risk” of a no-deal Brexit but will only be temporary, Transport Minister Shane Ross will warn in a committee appearance today.

4. #JOBPATH: Over 55,000 people have been sanctioned under the JobPath scheme, the Dáil was told, as Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin criticised the government’s job scheme.

5. #CERVICALCHECK: The High Court legal team representing Ruth Morrissey, a woman seriously ill with cervical cancer, has questioned whether they were given her correct smear test by the laboratory, reports the Irish Examiner.

6. #NEW YORK: An Irishman facing almost 400 sex offence charges is to be extradited from the United States, reports RTÉ.

7. #SEX ABUSE: Pope Francis has admitted that clerics have sexually abused nuns, saying that his predecessor Pope Benedict was forced to shut down an entire congregation of nuns who were being abused by priests. [BBC]

8. #HEALTH CRISIS: As nurses are due to go on their third day of strike action tomorrow, Health Minister Simon Harris is appearing before an Oireachtas committee this morning over a different crisis… the spiralling construction costs of the National Children’s Hospital.