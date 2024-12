GOOD MORNING.

Volunteers

1. A sea change in public attitudes towards immigration partly fueled by the spreading of disinformation has hampered the efforts of volunteers to help international protection seekers in Ireland, people working in the sector have said.

Christmas Day attack

2. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia carried out an “inhumane” attack, launching dozens of missiles and drones on his war-torn country’s energy grid on Christmas Day.

Limerick arrest

3. A man was remanded in custody tonight, charged in connection with the death of Marguerita ‘Maggie’ Sheridan, who died following a fatal collision at Rathkeale, County Limerick, last Saturday.

Movie Magic

4. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: when you can sit on the couch with a tub of Celebrations and watch movie after movie without judgement.

Here’s a handy list of every film on TG4, RTÉ and Virgin Media today and tomorrow.

Staying warm

5. Older people will be “trapped” in increasingly cold homes after the government directed local councils to cease grants to replace broken gas and oil boilers in private housing, an advocacy group has warned.

RDS

6. More than 5,500 meals are set to be served by the Knights of St Columbanus for its 100th Christmas Day Dinner in Dublin.

Plane crash

7. Fourteen survivors from a crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in western Kazakhstan have been hospitalised, local health officials said on Wednesday.

Dog’s dinner

8. The Dublin Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has issued some festive advice to keep your dogs and cats safe at home over the busy holiday.

Bill Clinton

9. Bill Clinton has been discharged from a Washington hospital, and will be home for Christmas after he was admitted the day before with a fever.